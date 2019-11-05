 ‘Chicago,’ ‘Sweeney Todd’ And ‘On Your Feet!’ To Star In 2020 Muny Season | St. Louis Public Radio
‘Chicago,’ ‘Sweeney Todd’ And ‘On Your Feet!’ To Star In 2020 Muny Season

By 1 hour ago
  • The Muny's 2020 season kicks off on June 15 with
    The Muny

The Muny’s 102nd season gets underway in June 2020, and it features musicals representing six decades of musical theater.

The 2020 season lineup:

“Chicago” (June 15-21), “Mary Poppins” (June 24-July 2), “Sweeney Todd” (July 6-12), “Smokey Joe’s Cafe” (July 14-20), “The Sound of Music” (July 23-29), “On Your Feet!” (Aug. 1-7) and “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” (Aug. 10-16).

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske will talk with Mike Isaacson, artistic director and executive producer of the Muny.

In addition to discussing the 2020 season, they’ll talk about the Muny’s $100 million capital campaign and recent renovations, as well as local and national musical theater trends. 

