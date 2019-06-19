Chris Bolyard Of Bolyard's Meat And Provisions Talks Skill, Meat Industry Ahead Of 'The Butcher'

Many years ago, St. Louisan Chris Bolyard made the decision to switch careers and go from working in restaurants to providing them with an alternative to big-box grocery store meat. He went on to become head butcher and owner of Bolyard’s Meat and Provisions located in Maplewood.

Now the local face will soon be familiar to many across the nation after his appearance on a new History Channel television series called “The Butcher,” which airs 9 p.m. tonight. The goal of the show is to help educate the public on the skills that it takes to butcher whole animals.

On Wednesday's St. Louis on the Air, St. Louis Public 'Shula Neuman will talk with Bolyard about his experience on “The Butcher,” the animal butchering craft, the relationship between local farmers and restaurants, and more.

