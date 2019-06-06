Circus Flora's 33rd Season Takes Audience Members On Flying Adventure Inside Schnucks Grocery Store

Circus Flora is a longstanding tradition for many St. Louisans and is back in action this month for its 33rd season. This year’s show is bringing audiences to an unlikely place for an adventure – a grocery store. Schnucks, to be exact.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, St. Louis Public Radio’s Jeremy D. Goodwin talked about how “The Caper in Aisle 6” takes a usually mundane trip to the store and turns it into an exciting visual performance for circusgoers.

Joining him for the discussion were Jack Marsh, Circus Flora’s artistic director, and Alex Wallenda of the Flying Wallendas high-wire act.

Listen to the full discussion:

Related Event

What: “The Caper in Aisle 6”

When: June 6 through June 30, 2019

Where: Circus Flora (3401 Washington Blvd, St. Louis, Missouri, 63103)

“St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is produced by Alex Heuer, Evie Hemphill and Lara Hamdan. The engineer is Aaron Doerr and production assistance is provided by Charlie McDonald.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.