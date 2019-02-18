Civil Asset Forfeiture - Important Drug-Fighting Tool Or Policing For Profit?

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh delved into the way in which police departments use civil asset forfeiture as well as its legal implications.

Joining the discussion were St. Louis Public Radio city politics reporter Rachel Lippmann and legal expert William Freivogel, who is a professor at Southern Illinois University – Carbondale.

Freivogal reported on the practice, explained how it worked and found that "in the past two decades, the federal government took in $36.5 billion in assets police seized from people on America’s roads and in its poorer neighborhoods."

Listen to the full discussion:

