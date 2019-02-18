 Civil Asset Forfeiture - Important Drug-Fighting Tool Or Policing For Profit? | St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis on the Air

Civil Asset Forfeiture - Important Drug-Fighting Tool Or Policing For Profit?



Rachel Lippmann (left) and William Freivogel discussed the way in which police departments use civil asset forfeiture as well as its legal implications on "St. Louis on the Air."
Credit Evie Hemphill | St. Louis Public Radio

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh delved into the way in which police departments use civil asset forfeiture as well as its legal implications.

Joining the discussion were St. Louis Public Radio city politics reporter Rachel Lippmann and legal expert William Freivogel, who is a professor at Southern Illinois University – Carbondale.

Freivogal reported on the practice, explained how it worked and found that "in the past two decades, the federal government took in $36.5 billion in assets police seized from people on America’s roads and in its poorer neighborhoods."

Listen to the full discussion: 

No Drugs, No Crime And Just Pennies For School: How Police Use Civil Asset Forfeiture

By 11 hours ago
Missouri police have spent money acquired through civil asset forfeiture on expenses including renovated jails, new police cars, exercise equipment, courtrooms, military equipment and helicopter equipment.
David Kovaluk | St. Louis Public Radio

This story is part of a collaborative-reporting initiative supported by the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting. All stories can be found here: https://taken.pulitzercenter.org/

In the past two decades, the federal government took in $36.5 billion in assets police seized from people on America’s roads and in its poorer neighborhoods, many of whom never were charged with a crime or shown to have drugs.

For Phelps County, Seizing Suspects' Assets Is 'Like Pennies From Heaven'

By 5 hours ago
The Phelps County Sheriff's Department has built a new jail in Rolla, Missouri, at least partially paid for with money seized through a civil asset forfeiture program.
Brian Muñoz

This story is part of a collaborative-reporting initiative supported by the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting. All stories can be found here: https://taken.pulitzercenter.org/

A newly renovated red-brick jail is nearing completion. Low-milage squad cars patrol the roads. A new high-tech courtroom makes it easier to guard prisoners. Outside the courtroom are exercise equipment and a shoot, no-shoot training facility for officers.

Meet The Master Of Asset Forfeiture, A Phelps County Sergeant

By 5 hours ago
Sgt. Carmelo Crivello of the Phelps County Sheriff's Department shows a gas tank that had been customized to hide cash.
Brian Muñoz

This story is part of a collaborative-reporting initiative supported by the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting. All stories can be found here: https://taken.pulitzercenter.org/

Sgt. Carmelo Crivello of the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department is a legend on the stretch of Highway 44 near Rolla, Missouri.

St. Charles County Law Enforcement Reaps Benefits Of I-70 Cash Seizures

By 5 hours ago
In the past two decades, the federal government took in $36.5 billion in assets police seized from people, many of whom never were charged with a crime or shown to have drugs.
David Kovaluk | St. Louis Public Radio

This story is part of a collaborative-reporting initiative supported by the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting. All stories can be found here: https://taken.pulitzercenter.org/

Law-enforcement agencies in St. Charles County got a budget windfall of more than $1 million in 2017.

The unplanned money wasn’t the result of higher taxes or donations, but instead came from a court process known as civil asset forfeiture.

Supporters say the practice gives police and prosecutors an important tool to shut down drug-trafficking operations and other illegal activity while being compensated for their efforts. Opponents call it an unconstitutional money grab.

The practice isn’t unique to St. Charles County or Missouri. A multi-state reporting project by St. Louis Public Radio and three other outlets, backed by the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting, found hundreds of departments together taking in millions of dollars a year.