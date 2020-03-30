Coronavirus in St. Louis: Answering Your Questions About Making Ends Meet

We’re answering your questions about coronavirus in the St. Louis region. This Q&A addresses unemployment, government financial assistance and other financial issues critical for workers and employers.

I own a business in St Louis County and have employees that are at high risk for the COVID-19 virus. If I voluntarily shut business down, would my employees be able to be compensated with unemployment benefits?

Potentially. Assuming you’ve been filing required unemployment insurance contributions, your employees could be eligible for unemployment benefits. In Missouri, your employees’ past earnings must meet a few financial criteria. In Illinois, the requirements are similar.

Depending on the business and the circumstances, either the employer or the employees might have to file the paperwork.

Can I get fired if I stay home from work?

It depends. Both Missouri and Illinois are “employment-at-will” states, which means that employees can be fired for any legal reason.

However, if your employer has fewer than 500 employees, you have some protections under the federal coronavirus relief bill passed this week. It is illegal for an employer to fire you for staying home from work for one of the following reasons:

You’re under federal, state, or local quarantine.

A doctor told you to self-quarantine.

You have symptoms of COVID-19 and are seeking diagnosis.

You are taking care of someone who is quarantined.

You are caring for a child whose school has been closed.

Is there government monetary compensation offered if I self quarantine?

It depends on the circumstances.

If you already have sick leave, vacation time or other similar paid leave benefits to use up, you won’t be getting money from the government for self-quarantining.

If you’re ill, quarantined, or seeking diagnosis for COVID-19, you might receive sick leave under the federal Emergency Paid Sick Leave Act that became law on March 18. We expect to learn more about how the policy will be implemented in the weeks ahead.

Depending on your circumstances, you might become eligible for unemployment benefits. For instance, if your employer required you to stay home without allowing you to work remotely, you might be eligible for unemployment. However, if your employer allows you to work remotely and you choose not to, you would not be eligible for benefits. To be eligible for unemployment benefits, your employer has to lay you off. You also can’t qualify for unemployment if you’re unable to work.

My workplace has closed temporarily. How do I file for unemployment?

You can file online. In Missouri, you’ll need to provide your information to the Department of Labor through UInteract. In Illinois, send your information to the Illinois Department of Employment Security on their website.

Unemployment offices are experiencing high call volumes right now, so they recommend submitting claims online rather than over phone applications.

Will unemployment benefits be expanded to seasonal workers who work at sporting events and stadiums?

If you are working at a seasonal job and get laid off, you could be eligible for unemployment benefits if your wages and employment duration reach minimum thresholds. (See details for Missouri and Illinois.)

However, if a seasonal job simply does not hire employees this year because of COVID-19, you wouldn’t be automatically eligible for unemployment because you weren’t a current employee. But you may still qualify for unemployment based on how and when you left your previous job.

What if I can’t pay my utility bill?

Ameren has stopped all disconnections due to unpaid bills and isn’t charging late fees to customers right now, due to the coronavirus outbreak. They also have a financial assistance program, but they’ve temporarily stopped taking applications because they got so many.

Spire has also suspended late fees and disconnections until at least May 1st.

Should I be scared? Should I stock up on food?

This is a really important question. Response to coronavirus has upended regular life for people across the country and around the world. If you are feeling scared, take comfort in the fact that you are not alone in experiencing stress or anxiety related to the virus or to prevention efforts.

The CDC recommends that you call your health care provider if stress gets in the way of your daily activities for several days in a row.

There is not a shortage of food or disruption of supply chains that would indicate people need to stock up. You may find that your local grocery store temporarily runs out of certain in-demand items — such as toilet paper, hand soap or certain foods — more often than usual. Other than that, your grocery store probably looks similar to how it normally does.

