Darwin Aquino On Leading Gateway Festival Orchestra, Growing Up In Dominican Republic

When Darwin Aquino was a young boy growing up in the Dominican Republic, his father directed him to choose one instrument to learn to play. Aquino opted for the violin and, with that early decision, took his first steps along a musical journey that would eventually lead him to St. Louis.

Along the way, his musical accomplishments have also expanded beyond his skills as a violinist. Aquino is now a conductor and a composer, with his current roles including positions at both Washington University and the University of Missouri-St. Louis. He was also recently named the musical director of Gateway Festival Orchestra, which is partway through its 2019 season.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, Aquino talked with St. Louis Public Radio’s Jeremy D. Goodwin about his local musical endeavors and compositions.

Listen to the conversation:

Related Event

What: Gateway Festival Orchestra Presents “Piano at the Movies"

When: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 28, 2019

Where: 560 Music Center (560 Trinity Ave., St. Louis, MO 63130)

