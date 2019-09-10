 Debunking The Myth Of A Link Between Mass Shootings And Mental Illness | St. Louis Public Radio
Debunking The Myth Of A Link Between Mass Shootings And Mental Illness

Dr. Jessica Gold is an assistant professor of psychiatry at Washington University in St. Louis.
After the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida, that left 17 people dead last year, President Donald Trump linked the prevalence of gun violence to mental illness. That sentiment came up again after recent shootings in Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso, Texas. 

Dr. Jessica Gold, an assistant professor of psychiatry at Washington University in St. Louis, says there is no factual link between mental illness and violence against others. In fact, she argues that “people with mental health disorders are more likely to be victims of a violent crime than the perpetrators.”

“If you look at all violence against people, not just shootings, only 3% to 5% of that is committed by someone with a mental illness,” she said Tuesday on St. Louis on the Air

During the show, she talked with Sarah Fenske about why there is a perceived link between mental illness and violence, and the danger that belief poses to society.

