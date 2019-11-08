 EHOC's New Intramarket Report Shows Rising St. Louis Rents | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

EHOC's New Intramarket Report Shows Rising St. Louis Rents

By 4 minutes ago

Glenn Burleigh joined Friday's show.
Credit Evie Hemphill | St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis’ relatively low cost of living is an oft-touted point of pride for the region. But a newly released report by the Metropolitan St. Louis Equal Housing and Opportunity Council, or EHOC, suggests that life in the Gateway City isn’t so affordable for everyone — especially when it comes to paying rent.

Compiled by the organization’s community engagement specialist, the report aims to fill an information gap when it comes to understanding local rent costs. And one of the key takeaways from Glenn Burleigh’s ZIP-code-level analysis is that perceptions of gentrification are rooted in reality: Across the city of St. Louis, rents are rising faster than in the metropolitan region as a whole, and twice as fast in the central corridor and south St. Louis.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, Burleigh joined host Sarah Fenske to discuss the implications of EHOC’s recent findings as well as related topics.

Listen to the conversation:

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill, Lara Hamdan and Tonina Saputo. The engineer is Aaron Doerr and production assistance is provided by Charlie McDonald.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

Tags: 
Glenn Burleigh
Metropolitan St. Louis Equal Housing and Opportunity Council
Rent
Affordable Housing
Housing Costs
STLPR Talk Shows