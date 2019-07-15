 Exposure To Violent Crime And Its Long-Term Impact On First Responders | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

Exposure To Violent Crime And Its Long-Term Impact On First Responders

By 37 minutes ago

Captain Garon Mosby of the St. Louis Fire Department (at left) and Helen Sandkuhl of SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital joined Monday's talk show.
Credit Evie Hemphill | St. Louis Public Radio

Last week, St. Louis Fire Department Chief Dennis Jenkerson said that paramedics see the impact of so much violence that they're quitting faster than he can hire replacements.

“Two to three paramedics a month are leaving the job,” said Captain Garon Mosby of the St. Louis Fire Department on Monday’s St. Louis on the Air. “If you can leave the St. Louis City Fire Department and go to another department where there’s less trauma, or get into a completely different field, that’s what we’re seeing our people do.”

Mosby gave the example of a recent drive-by shooting that resulted in the death of a three-year-old girl.

“Talking to the responders who were on that call, hearing some of the graphic details - you have a wide range of emotional response to that. And this is something that we’re seeing over and over and over again,” he said. “It is seriously taking a toll.”

Mosby spoke with guest host Jim Kirchherr of the Nine Network, alongside Helen Sandkuhl of SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital, who has been working in emergency medicine for more than 45 years. They talked about the impact of violence in the area and the toll it takes on the morale and the mental health of those providing emergency care.

Listen to the discussion:

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill, Lara Hamdan and Alexis Moore. The engineer is Aaron Doerr and production assistance is provided by Charlie McDonald.

 

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

 

Tags: 
STLPR Talk Shows
Firefighters
Emergency Health
emergency medicine

Related Content

Hip-Hop Artist Tef Poe Heads To Jordan In Efforts To Foster Diplomacy Through Music

By Jul 12, 2019
(July 12, 2019) St. Louis-based hip-hop artist Kareem Jackson, who's stage name is Tef Poe, joined Friday's "St. Louis on the Air" to discuss his role as a U.S. cultural ambassador.
Evie Hemphill | St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis-based hip-hop artist Kareem Jackson, who goes by the stage name Tef Poe, has often traveled across the world to share his musical craft and to also raise awareness about how social justice issues often intertwine across borders. 

His travels will continue next week to the Middle-Eastern country of Jordan as part of Next Level, a cultural exchange program the U.S. State Department is heading alongside the Meridian Center for Cultural Diplomacy and the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill.

The project seeks to use artistic collaboration and social engagement to enhance people-to-people diplomacy, especially among young audiences.

Moving Forward On Racial Equity In St. Louis City, County Post-Better Together

By Jul 10, 2019
From left, Wesley Bell, Cristina Garmendia and Wally Siewert joined Wednesday's talk show.
Evie Hemphill | St. Louis Public Radio

With the Better Together proposal that had sought to consolidate much of St. Louis City and County government now no longer up for consideration, what’s next for the region, especially when it comes to addressing racial equity issues?

FOCUS St. Louis is asking this question and more at a free event sponsored by the organization this Thursday evening at the Missouri History Museum. Titled Equity in City/County Reform: Political Representation and Criminal Justice, the gathering will bring together a variety of speakers from both city and county.

Funding That Keeps Rural Ambulances Running Is Renewed In Budget Deal

By Bram Sable-Smith Feb 8, 2018

This story was originally published February 6. It has been updated as of February 9 at 1 pm.

The Atchison-Holt Ambulance District spans two counties and 1,100 square miles in the far northwest corner of Missouri. The EMTs who drive these ambulances cover nearly 10 times more land area than their counterparts in Omaha, the nearest major city. 

Rural Hospitals Should Address Trauma Center Scarcity In Illinois, Report Says

By Durrie Bouscaren Jan 13, 2015
A Level I Trauma Center at St. Louis University Hospital.
Provided by Saint Louis University Hospital

Get in a car crash, take a gunshot, or survive a farm machinery accident in rural Illinois or parts of the Metro East, and you’ll likely be taken to St. Louis University Hospital, across the river.   

“The quicker you get somebody here, the better they’re going to do,” said Helen Sandkuhl, who directs the Emergency Department. More than half of the hospital’s trauma patients come from Illinois, and the trip can be a long one. Broad swaths of the state do not have certified trauma centers within 50 miles, creating "trauma deserts" in southern and central Illinois.