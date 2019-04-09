'Facing Segregation' Co-Editors, EHOC Rep Share Evidence-Based Solutions For St. Louis And Beyond

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, executive producer Alex Heuer led a discussion about local efforts to address segregation in neighborhoods near and far.

Joining the discussion were Washington University’s Molly Metzger and Hank Webber, who are co-editors of the new book “Facing Segregation: Housing Policy Solutions for a Stronger Society.” Will Jordan, the executive director of the Metropolitan St. Louis Equal Housing and Opportunity Council, or EHOC, also participated in the conversation.

Metzger is an assistant professor at Wash U’s Brown School. Her research focuses include fair and affordable housing, social policy, and segregation and inequality. Webber is executive vice chancellor for administration at Washington University and a professor of practice at the Brown School.

Jordan and his colleagues at EHOC work to ensure equal access to housing for all people through education, counseling, investigation and enforcement.

Listen to the conversation:

