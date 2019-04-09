 'Facing Segregation' Co-Editors, EHOC Rep Share Evidence-Based Solutions For St. Louis And Beyond | St. Louis Public Radio
'Facing Segregation' Co-Editors, EHOC Rep Share Evidence-Based Solutions For St. Louis And Beyond

EHOC's Will Jordan (at left) and Wash U's Hank Webber (center) and Molly Metzger joined Tuesday's talk show.
Credit Evie Hemphill | St. Louis Public Radio

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, executive producer Alex Heuer led a discussion about local efforts to address segregation in neighborhoods near and far.

Joining the discussion were Washington University’s Molly Metzger and Hank Webber, who are co-editors of the new book “Facing Segregation: Housing Policy Solutions for a Stronger Society.” Will Jordan, the executive director of the Metropolitan St. Louis Equal Housing and Opportunity Council, or EHOC, also participated in the conversation.

Metzger is an assistant professor at Wash U’s Brown School. Her research focuses include fair and affordable housing, social policy, and segregation and inequality. Webber is executive vice chancellor for administration at Washington University and a professor of practice at the Brown School.

Jordan and his colleagues at EHOC work to ensure equal access to housing for all people through education, counseling, investigation and enforcement.

Listen to the conversation:

50 years later: What kinds of improvements have been made in housing since the Fair Housing Act?

By Apr 17, 2018
Jason Purnell (left) and Will Jordan (right) discuss current housing inequities in the St. Louis region.
Evie Hemphill | St. Louis Public Radio

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Fair Housing Act. But how far has equitable housing come in St. Louis? The Delmar Divide is among the most noticeable forms of housing segregation in the area.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh talked about a new report on segregation in housing in the St. Louis region. On April 25, the Metropolitan St. Louis Equal Housing Opportunity Council and the For the Sake of All partnership will address the issue at the Fair Housing Conference held at the University of Missouri-St. Louis (UMSL).

Homebuyer help: Local housing partnership offers affordable home options for low-income residents

By & May 1, 2018
Kate Reese (left) and David Young (right) discussed housing needs in the region and the role the St. Louis Housing Partnership plays in meeting them. Bruce Dorpalen joined the conversation by phone to provide statistics on national housing efforts.
Lara Hamdan | St. Louis Public Radio

Buying and owning a home can be daunting even for those with plenty of resources. But for low-income people, the challenges may seem insurmountable. The nonprofit St. Louis Housing Partnership provides a number of services that help those with low to moderate income obtain and keep their homes or obtain appropriate rental housing.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh talked with Kate Reese, executive director of St. Louis Housing Partnership, David Young, Director of Capacity Building of Housing Action of Illinois, and Bruce Dorpalen, executive director of National Housing Resource Center. They discussed housing needs in the region and the role the St. Louis Housing Partnership plays in meeting them.

Affordable-Housing Crisis In St. Louis Area Mirrors National Trends, Says Urban Strategies President

By & Mar 6, 2019
Esther Shin is president of Urban Strategies, a national nonprofit that is headquartered in St. Louis.
Evie Hemphill | St. Louis Public Radio

A 2018 study by the National Low Income Housing Coalition showed that a St. Louisan who earns minimum wage would have to work 81 hours per week in order to afford a modest apartment. That reality is part of what Esther Shin describes as a “national affordable-housing challenge” stretching from San Francisco to New York City.

Shin is president of Urban Strategies, Inc., a national nonprofit based in St. Louis that is among several organizations working to address the crisis.