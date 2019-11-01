 Flyover Comedy Festival Has St. Louis Scene Ready For Its Closeup | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

Flyover Comedy Festival Has St. Louis Scene Ready For Its Closeup

By Nov 1, 2019

Comedians Kenny Kinds (left) and Tina Dybal will perform at the Flyover Comedy Festival, co-founded by Zach Gzehoviak (right).
Credit Evie Hemphill | St. Louis Public Radio

The St. Louis comedy scene is a busy one. Just about any night of the week, you can catch local comedians honing their sets at open-mic night, improvising madly on stage with a troupe of their closest friends or battling each other with wit and good humor as local drunks cheer.

For the past three years, a three-day comedy festival has brought those disparate elements together. The Flyover Comedy Festival launched in 2017 and returns to the city’s Grove neighborhood beginning Nov. 7. It’s a showcase for local talent in the scene and also a chance for big names to show off their best stuff.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, co-founder Zach Gzehoviak discussed the festival with local comedians Kenny Kinds and Tina Dybal.

Gzehoviak credited the Improv Shop’s move from the Central West End to the Grove as the impetus for the event. “We’d been talking about a comedy festival for a long time, and it just seemed like the perfect time,” he said. “You had these local businesses who could support an event like this, where comedy fans could walk from venue to venue to see all these shows.”

“The first year, none of us knew what to expect,” Dybal added. “We were like, ‘I hope people show up to one of the shows.’ … And every night was packed. It was so cool.”

“That’s the cool thing about a festival,” Gzehoviak said. “If there’s one weekend to go out and see some comedy in the city, this is a really great weekend to do it. We have 59 performers coming in from out of town. Many of them have never been to St. Louis before. It’s a great opportunity to show them our city, a great networking opportunity for all these comedians in town, and it’s just exciting to have all these performers recognize St. Louis and see the great talent and venues that we have here.”

The festival is also a chance for local comedians to raise their profiles in their own stomping grounds. Said Kinds, “A lot of St. Louisans really only go to shows of people that they see on television. It’s good to draw them in with the bigger names, and then they [see] us [and think]: ‘This is also great.’”

Related Event

What: Flyover Comedy Festival

When: Nov. 7-9, 2019

Where: The Grove neighborhood, St. Louis, MO, 63110

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill, Lara Hamdan and Tonina Saputo. The engineer is Aaron Doerr, and production assistance is provided by Charlie McDonald.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

Tags: 
STLPR Talk Shows
Comedy
comedians
Flyover Comedy Festival
Kenny Kinds
Tina Dybal
Zach Gzehoviak

Related Content

No Name Comix: St. Louisans start club to showcase local talent

By Jason Schwartzman Feb 13, 2013

This article first appeared in the St. Louis Beacon, Feb. 13, 2013 - H.D. Reeves had a five-bedroom house and two brand new cars. He had his own Tub n’ Tile refinishing business. People used to call him the Tub Doctor.

Then the economy crashed.

Reeves and his family recently moved out of a trailer park. At age 35, after being in the workforce since he was 14, he reflected on his life. 

Laugh Tracks: Stand-Up Comics Bring More Riders To Loop Trolley

By Sep 20, 2019
The inaugural Laugh Tracks event took place Sept. 13. The next is set for Oct. 11.
Evie Hemphill | St. Louis Public Radio

The Loop Trolley platform just outside the Pageant in the Delmar Loop was packed last Friday evening with people waiting to board. That hasn’t been a common sight in recent months following the launch of the controversial trolley, but on this particular night, something was different.

Local comedian Yale Hollander was rolling out the first iteration of Laugh Tracks, a unique comedic combination in which attendees need only pay the $2 trolley fare for about 45 minutes of family-friendly standup while riding the nostalgic vehicle.

“I honestly don’t know what to expect,” Washington University graduate student Zack Goldman said while in line for the event. “I’ve never even heard of comedians on a trolley before. I’ve also never been on the trolley ... so I’m open to new possibilities.”

Rhea Butcher Brings ‘Good Things’ To The Midwest — And The Ready Room — This Weekend

By Sep 11, 2019
Comedian Rhea Butcher will perform at the Ready Room this Sunday evening.
Rhea Butcher

L.A.-based comedian and podcaster Rhea Butcher is well aware that there are some bad things going on in today’s world. But the focus of Butcher’s current “Good Things Comedy Tour” lies elsewhere: with the good stuff.

“To only look at the bad would be to give in to the bad, I feel like, in these times,” the Midwest native told St. Louis Public Radio’s Kae Petrin in a conversation that aired during Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air. “And so to have a good time, or to spend time in goodness and having fun and being kind and being joyous and happy, is not to ignore the bad things. It’s actually a form of self-care and growth and invigoration to take care of each other, I’ve found.”

That’s the kind of vibe that eventgoers of all ages can expect at the Ready Room this Sunday. Butcher will perform at the venue in St. Louis’ Grove neighborhood at 8 p.m. that evening.