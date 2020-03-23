Friday: #314Together Brings St. Louis Businesses And Customers Together Again

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Since bars and restaurants are temporarily banned from providing dine-in service across the St. Louis region, many businesses are scrambling to adjust to a rapidly changing environment in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

In response, Christina Weaver and Megan Rohall of the Women’s Creative, an entrepreneurial collective, and Jordan Bauer of the Instagram account STLouisGram and the St. Louis guide and coupon book, Experience Booklet, joined forces to create a Facebook group called #314Together to bring local business and customers together again.

Part of a larger, and upcoming, movement called “The Together Movement,” #314Together has over 7,000 members and the group has become a hub for business around the St. Louis region to buy and sell goods to customers, or help out others in this time of struggle and uncertainty.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, Weaver and Bauer will join host Sarah Fenske to talk about what inspired them to form the group, the response from the community and their plans to help businesses navigate through this time of uncertainty.

Do you, or someone you know, own a business? Are you struggling in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic? How are you navigating through this time of uncertainty? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.orgor share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

“St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill, Lara Hamdan and Joshua Phelps. The engineer is Aaron Doerr and production assistance is provided by Charlie McDonald.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.