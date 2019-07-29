Friday: Analysis Of Latest Developments In Public Defender Caseload Suit

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Two years ago, a pair of public interest law firms filed suit against the state of Missouri, saying it had failed to provide meaningful legal representation for indigent defendants, as the Constitution requires. By failing to adequately fund the Missouri State Public Defender’s Office, the law firms argued, it was forcing attorneys there to handle too many cases – and devote too few hours to working on them.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll talk about the latest in this case. Joining the discussion will be Amy Breihan, the director of the MacArthur Justice Center, and Nicholas Phillips, a reporter with Missouri Lawyers Weekly.

In recent weeks, the groups suing the state of Missouri have now reached a proposed settlement with the Public Defender’s Office – but Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is crying foul. His office argues that the agreement would impact the entire state criminal justice system and provide “grave risks” to public safety.

Ironically, the attorney’s general office was originally named in the suit. But under then-Attorney General Josh Hawley, the office fought successfully to be dismissed from the case. Now Hawley’s successor, Schmitt, is seeking to reverse that decision.

