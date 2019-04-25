Friday: CHARIS Women’s Choir Talks Inclusivity, Community Collaboration Ahead Of Spring Concert

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

CHARIS – The St. Louis Women’s Chorus prides itself on the diversity of its membership and repertoire. Led by Stuart Chapman Hill, the choir specializes in choral music for and about women and the LGBTQ community.

The group’s upcoming concerts Friday and Saturday, “Cruisin' the Mighty Mississippi,” will take listeners “on a journey along the waters of America’s iconic river, with songs that celebrate the thrill of travel, the renewal of being on the water, and the landmark musical cities on the river’s winding path.”

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, St. Louis Public Radio reporter Jonathan Ahl will sit down with artistic director Hill and members Wendy Bell and Emma Young to discuss their spring season, community involvement and collaborations with other choruses and community arts and social services organizations.

Have a question or comment about CHARIS – The St. Louis Women’s Chorus? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.orgor share your thoughts via ourSt. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

“St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. “St. Louis on the Air” producers Alex Heuer, Evie Hemphill, Lara Hamdan andJon Lewis give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.