Friday: Discussing Local Reaction To New Zealand Massacre

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will talk with local members of the Muslim community about the terrorist attack on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Joining the discussion will be Dima Shabaneh, an intake referral counselor at Mercy Hospital St. Louis, and Faizan Syed, executive director of Missouri’s Council on American-Islamic Relations. 

They'll recap local events that have taken place in commemoration, including an interfaith vigil and a mental health talk at a local mosque encompassing how to cope with tragedy.

In Wake Of New Zealand Massacre, Local Islamic Center Hosts Healing Gathering

By Mar 15, 2019
People of many faiths gathered at the Daar Ul-Islam Mosque in Manchester on Friday, to mourn and pray for those affected by the mass shooting in New Zealand on Friday, March 15.
Beth Hundsdorfer | St. Louis Public Radio

Typically in the Muslim community, women and men do not hug one another unless they are relatives. Nevertheless, in a crowded meeting space inside the Daar Ul-Islam Mosque, about 200 heavy hearts and sympathetic spirits embraced and consoled each other in the wake of a terrorist attack at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand on Friday.

New Zealand authorities say a 28-year-old white nationalist gunman killed at least 49 people while they were praying at Al Noor Mosque and Linwood Mosque. 