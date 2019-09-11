Friday: New List Details Historic Buildings And Places In Danger Of Being Lost

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” during the noon hour on Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

This Friday, the Missouri Alliance for Historic Preservation is releasing its 2019 "Places in Peril" list, which details places threatened by deterioration, lack of maintenance, insufficient funding, imminent demolition and development.

St. Louis on the Air host Sarah Fenske will talk with Missouri Preservation's Executive Director, Bill Hart, on Friday about the places included on this year’s list.

Related Event

What: Missouri Alliance for Historic Preservation’s “2019 Unhappy Hour”

When: Friday, September 13, 2019 from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Where: HyVee Arena in Kansas City

What is your favorite historic building? Tell us what you appreciate about its history. Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

“St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill, Lara Hamdan and Alexis Moore. The engineer is Aaron Doerr and production assistance is provided by Charlie McDonald.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.