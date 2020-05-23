Friday: St. Louis Bike Shops See Uptick In Sales During Pandemic

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Friday, May 29. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Bike retailers around the St. Louis region have reduced capacity for in-person visits due to the COVID-19 crisis. But even with less foot traffic, some shops are seeing an uptick in sales.

According to Big Shark Bicycle Company owner Mike Weiss, the Richmond Heights location has gone from an average of 60 sales per week to nearly 140 a week since about mid-March.

“Now the limiting factor is supply,” said Weiss.

The increase seems indicative of just how eager people are to get out of the house. And as has been widely reported across the country, biking is truly having a moment in the U.S. during this pandemic — providing a great way to explore while also maintaining social distance.

“What we’re finding is people need an outlet for physical exercise,” said Emma Klues, vice president of communications and outreach for Great Rivers Greenway. “From a mental and emotional health perspective, people need fresh air and [need to see] other people.”

