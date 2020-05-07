Friday: St. Louis Mayor To Detail Specifics Of May 18 Reopening

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Friday. This story will be updated after the show. There are several ways you can listen live.

On Tuesday, St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page announced they will ease public health restrictions on Monday, May 18.

“By the end of this week, we will share more detailed and industry-specific guidance for people and businesses,” said Krewson on Twitter. “I think it's important to be thoughtful about how we ease back into our ‘new normal.’ Without a vaccine, we will continue to have to be mindful about COVID-19 and potential exposure. I fully understand if businesses and people aren't ready to lift restrictions, and that's okay.”

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, Sarah Fenske will ask Krewson about what reopening St. Louis will look like, the city’s decision to clear an encampment of homeless people downtown, and a digital program the city’s Department of Health is using to conduct COVID-19 contact tracing.

