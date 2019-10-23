 Friday: Will The Loop Trolley Be Able To Get Back On Track? | St. Louis Public Radio
Friday: Will The Loop Trolley Be Able To Get Back On Track?

One of the Loop Trolley cars was filled to capacity during the inaugural Laugh Tracks comedy series in September, but such an on-board crowd remains a rare sight.
Credit File photo | Evie Hemphill | St. Louis Public Radio

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Only eleven months into its operating life, the Loop Trolley may not be long for this world. The Loop Trolley Company announced Oct. 12 that it needs an influx of $200,000 to continue running the trolley cars through the end of 2019 — and another $500,000 for next year.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, St. Louis Public Radio’s Jeremy D. Goodwin will go behind the headlines with STLPR political correspondent Jason Rosenbaum for analysis of the latest developments surrounding the trolley.

Years in the making, the Loop Trolley took $51 million to build, with the majority of the funding coming from a Federal Transit Administration grant.

