 In 'Friends And Strangers,' J. Courtney Sullivan Examines Female Power and Privilege | St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis on the Air

In 'Friends And Strangers,' J. Courtney Sullivan Examines Female Power and Privilege

By Jul 1, 2020

Author J. Courtney Sullivan's new book is "Friends and Strangers."
Credit Provided by the author

Author J. Courtney Sullivan has a knack for probing the interior lives of women. Her four bestselling novels — “Commencement,” “Maine,” “The Engagements” and “Saints for All Occasions” —  tackle many different ideas. The marketing of engagement rings. The gift of religious devotion. The difficulty of families.

But they have one thing in common: The women in them seem utterly real and completely sympathetic, even when readers might be horrified by their choices.

That is also true of the women in Courtney Sullivan’s new book, Friends and Strangers. The novel tells the story of Elisabeth, a Brooklyn journalist who finds herself living in a small college town just as she becomes a new mother. She’s lonely — and the college student she pays to watch her baby, Sam, becomes her main confidant.  

Both Elisabeth and Sam are vivid, compelling characters. And through them, the author probes much bigger ideas — of class and privilege, of the hollowing out of America.

Sullivan discussed the book on St. Louis on the Air in advance of her virtual reading with the St. Louis County Library on July 2. As she explained, it’s the first book she wrote after becoming a mother, and that experience colored how she depicted Elisabeth’s journey — right down to the Facebook groups where so many mothers go to discuss their most intimate moments.

Listen:

But in many ways, Sullivan explained, she drew on herself even more for the character of the babysitter, Sam. As an undergraduate at Smith College, Sullivan babysat for a woman who lived in town. A chance encounter with that woman when Sullivan returned to Smith for her ten-year reunion ended up inspiring the novel (and a pivotal scene within it).

“Pieces of my own life end up in all my own books, even if it’s through a character who’s a nun in 1950, even if it’s not someone who so clearly resembles me,” Sullivan explained, referencing “Saints for All Occasions.” “But certainly, I think because my children are sixteen months apart, I had a baby and then another baby, so I was really in that world of taking care of them and tending to their needs.

"And when I went into the space of writing, and I had time to do that, it was exciting to travel back in time to a younger version of myself — a version of myself who lived in London and was dating an inappropriately aged DJ. A lot of it made its way into the book.”

Of her five novels, Sullivan noted, “This one is I think probably the most autobiographical.” 

Even so, she had to do her research. After a draft was done, Sullivan said she worked with her editor to update Sam’s character so she felt more like a college student today than one from 2003, when she graduated from Smith.

“I have a cousin who’s in her early twenties and I kept texting her constantly. ‘Where would your friends go if they went out on a Friday night?’” she recalled. “And, ‘What do they wear? Do you guys talk over Skype or do you talk over some other things I haven’t even heard about yet?’ She was like, ‘Are you writing a book about me?’”

Related Event
What: J. Courtney Sullivan Livestream Event
When: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020
Where: Facebook.com/hectv

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill, and Lara Hamdan. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

Michael Kahn Is An Attorney By Day, Mystery Writer By Night

By May 4, 2020
Michael Kahn is a writer and works as senior counsel at Capes Sokol law firm in Clayton.
Evie Hemphill | St. Louis Public Radio

What started as a dare from his wife has blossomed into an 11-part book series for attorney Michael Kahn. Kahn works as senior counsel at Capes Sokol law firm in Clayton by day, and by night, he writes mystery novels. 

The first Rachel Gold mystery novel was published in 1988. The protagonist, Gold, grew up in University City, and references to the city of St. Louis are sprinkled throughout the series. 

“After that first novel, [Gold] moved back to St. Louis where she’s from,” Kahn said. “After her father passed away, she wanted to be closer to her mom, and that’s where she’s been for the last 10 novels.”

The latest in his Rachel Gold series is called “Bad Trust.” In it, Gold gets involved in two lawsuits that spiral out of control, “one ending in murder, the other in courtroom humiliation.”

Jane Smiley Wants America To Get To Know St. Louis Better

By Oct 18, 2019
October 18, 2019 Jane Smiley
Derek Shapton

Jane Smiley recently came back to St. Louis for her 50th high school reunion. But unlike many of us, the Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist wasn’t content simply to explore what had changed around town. Smiley also wrote an essay about the city, and her travels here, for The New York Times.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, Smiley discussed her essay, detailing her abiding love for St. Louis, particularly its foliage and its wonderful old houses. 

She said she loved growing up in Webster Groves, where she lived until she was 11. “The wonderful thing about Webster is that it has all different kinds of neighborhoods all kind of smashed together, and so as you’re walking along, you’re seeing all these different houses, all these kinds of people,” she said. “It was a fascinating place to grow up and explore.”

Smiley added that she wasn’t one of those kids who dreamed of fleeing St. Louis for the big city. “I appreciated it even at the time,” she said. 

NPR Correspondent Aarti Shahani Shares Her Family’s Immigration Story

By Oct 15, 2019
Alex Heuer / St. Louis Public Radio

NPR Silicon Valley correspondent Aarti Shahani has written a memoir about her family’s journey from pre-partition India to Casablanca to New York. It’s called “Here We Are: American Dreams, American Nightmares.” 

Shahani said that her father lived the nightmare, but that she lived the dream. 

“Not that it was easy,” she added. “I detail in this book how the justice system derailed my life. I grew up in the shadow of a legal case that was supposed to go away, but never did, and that’s a very common experience in America.