Going Behind The Headlines On Recent Developments In Steve Stenger's Office

It has been a busy six days for St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger. First, news broke on Sunday that federal investigators had issued a subpoena seeking records related to how Stenger’s administration has issued contracts. This follows months of allegations that Stenger has rewarded political allies with government deals.

Then on Monday, the Better Together campaign submitted its newest proposal for a city-county merger. The updated petition removed Stenger as “metro mayor,” instead moving up the date of the first merged municipal election.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, political reporter Jason Rosenbaum and politics editor Fred Ehrlich unpacked all of the recent news out of the county executive office and its implications for the Better Together proposal.

Listen to the full discussion:

