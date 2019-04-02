Hit List: Sauce Magazine's Top Picks For New Local Restaurants To Try During The Month Of April

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, Sauce Magazine managing editors Catherine Klene and Heather Hughes talked up some of the latest additions to the St. Louis region’s food-and-beverage community.

In addition to highlighting the top food spots to visit, Klene and Hughes mentioned Vicia chef and co-owner Michael Gallina, who is one of the James Beard Foundation finalists for the Best Chef: Midwest award.

The foundation will announce the chef and restaurant award winners at a gala in Chicago on May 6.

New Restaurant Recommendations:

The Midwestern Meat & Drink (900 Spruce St, St. Louis, MO 63102) Sauce recommends trying:

the sampler platter complete with three ribs, two wings, a quarter-pound each of smoked turkey breast, pulled pork, brisket and pastrami, as well as two sides and cornbread.

Mann Meats (300 St Ferdinand St, Florissant, MO 63031) Sauce recommends trying:

the Mann Burger: the massive, peppery Fork Steak and brisket.

Cocina Latina (508 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis, MO 63108) Sauce recommends trying:

ceviche and tostones for starters.

aji de gallina, a Peruvian chicken and rice dish.

Petrichor Brewing (7434 Village Center Dr, O'Fallon, MO 63368) Sauce recommends trying:

chocolate stout.

spicy cauliflower with harissa aioli and skin-on natural French fries.

The Doghaus Soulard (1800 S 10th St, St. Louis, MO 63104) Sauce recommends trying:

cocktails: Chai-huahua, Homeward Bound and Snoop Dog.

rice bowls, tacos and nachos.

Listen to the full discussion:

