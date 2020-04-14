Home Gardening Tips From MoBT — And Where To Pick Up Plants

April 14 marks National Gardening Day, and the hobby seems more relevant now as it’s one of the few remaining activities people can still partake in while stuck at home. Many local nurseries are even doing curbside pickup or delivery to accommodate the uptick in interest.

The rejuvenating activity allows people to go outside for fresh air after staring at screens all day. Itching to get back into a gym? Gardening also provides some aerobic exercise.

Not sure how to start a garden? Or perhaps you’re set as far as how to grow flowers, but want to expand to planting herbs and vegetables?

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, the Missouri Botanical Garden’s Daria Mckelvey joined host Sarah Fenske to talk about home gardening in the region and answered on-air questions from those with green thumbs, or those just now getting their start in tending to plants.

Listen to the full discussion:

In addition to visual guides and plant finder resources, the Missouri Botanical Garden has a map of area nurseries and gardening centers now offering services such as curbside pick-up, delivery and consultations through phone or email. That page will be updated as information becomes available.

“St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill, Lara Hamdan and Joshua Phelps. The engineer is Aaron Doerr and production assistance is provided by Charlie McDonald.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.