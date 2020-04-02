Humane Society Offers Curbside Adoptions To Connect Pets With Homebodies

The current coronavirus pandemic has left many homebound — mostly around family, addictive snacks and pets. What’s a true virtual work meeting if a pet doesn’t end up making an appearance?

For those without pets, this might be the ideal time to add a new member to the household. Pets provide something for a family or an individual to care for and can be a source of fun and pleasurable activity. And during frightening times, they create a sense of constancy and comfort.

The Humane Society of Missouri has adjusted its efforts to connect people with furry companions. While its shelter doors are closed to comply with the region’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19, they’ve implemented a curbside pick-up model.

Since March 25, the organization has coordinated more than 150 adoptions from the shelters while also maintaining necessary social distancing. Their adoption fees are also temporarily reduced: $25 for all adult dogs, $10 for adult cats (fee waived on Thursdays), $5 for critters and 50% off the adoption fee for puppies and kittens.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske talked with the Humane Society of Missouri’s president, Kathy Warnick. They discussed the unique effort of partnering pets with families who are currently homebound while still maintaining social distancing, and what other services are still available for pets.

The conversation also included perspectives from Timothy Battles of Florissant and Patti Curran of St. Louis, who recently adopted dogs via the curbside pickup.

Battles adopted an American Bulldog he named Morpheus on the first day the Humane Society offered curbside pickup. He has a "Matrix" movie theme going with his daughters and their dogs. They have a Neo, Trinity and an Agent Smith. Morpheus continued the tradition.

Curran's family seized the pandemic moment to adopt a Great Dane. They’ve had Great Danes before and loved them. And this one, named Rocko, is proving no exception.

Listen to the full conversation:

