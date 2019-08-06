 International Institute’s Weekly Lunch Fosters Community While Featuring Immigrant Caterers | St. Louis Public Radio
International Institute’s Weekly Lunch Fosters Community While Featuring Immigrant Caterers

For an hour and a half every Wednesday, the International Institute of St. Louis transforms into a restaurant. By partnering with a rotating list of local immigrant caterers, the institute continues its legacy of supporting immigrant and refugee populations. 

On July 24, La Fuente, a Mexican food caterer, was at the helm, featuring staples such as tamales and pan dulce. Common wisdom says come early, and it was clear why: One line formed, and then another, until much was sold out. 

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske sat down withAnna Crosslin, CEO of the 

International Institute, and Nadya Kanim, a business specialist there. They discussed the lunch, the institute’s efforts to support immigrants, and the bevy of cuisines on the menu (found on IISTL’s Facebook page prior to each lunch).

The conversation also included comments from several participants in last week’s lunch.

What: IISTL Weekly Lunch
When: 11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. every Wednesday
Where: International Institute’s Hall of Nations (3401 Arsenal St, St. Louis, MO 63118)

