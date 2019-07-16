Jaclyn Driscoll On New Role As St. Louis Public Radio's Statehouse Reporter

Jaclyn Driscoll joined St. Louis Public Radio’s newsroom a few weeks ago as its statehouse reporter to help cover all things Missouri politics. She previously covered Illinois’ state capital for two years while based at the public radio station in Springfield, Illinois.

Now based in Jefferson City, Driscoll talked with guest host Jim Kirchherr of the Nine Network on Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, to discuss her new role at the station.

Listen to the full discussion:

