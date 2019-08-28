 Journalist Carey Gillam On Her Investigation Into Monsanto And The Weed Killer Roundup | St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis on the Air

Journalist Carey Gillam On Her Investigation Into Monsanto And The Weed Killer Roundup

  • Glyphosate is one of the most widely used herbicides in the United States.
Glyphosate, the active ingredient in the weed killer Roundup, is manufactured by Monsanto-Bayer. Depending on who you talk to, it’s either a safe, highly effective herbicide, or it’s a dangerous substance linked to cancer cases from use by farmers and landscapers.

Wednesday on St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske talked with investigative journalist and author Carey Gillam, who will give a presentation this Friday at Washington University titled “Monsanto Trials and Monsanto Papers.” Gillam has investigated the topic of agrochemical safety and corporate interests for more than 20 years.

Bayer-Monsanto declined to participate in today’s discussion, but provided this statement: 

“None of the documents cherry-picked by plaintiffs’ lawyers and their surrogates contradict the findings of the extensive body of science and conclusions of leading health regulators that glyphosate-based herbicides are safe when used as directed and that glyphosate is not carcinogenic. Instead, they show that Monsanto’s activities were intended to ensure there was a fair, accurate and science-based dialogue about the company and its products. We take the safety of our products and our reputation very seriously and work to ensure that everyone – from regulators to customers to other stakeholders – has accurate and balanced information to make decisions about our products.”

Hear Sarah Fenske's interview with Carey Gillam:

Related Event

What: “Monsanto Trials and Monsanto Papers”

When: 1 p.m. Friday, August 30, 2019

Where:Seigle Hall Room 204 on Washington University’s Danforth Campus (1 Brookings Dr., St. Louis, MO 63130)

