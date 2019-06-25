 Kris Kleindienst Reflects On 50 Years Of Left Bank Books | St. Louis Public Radio
Kris Kleindienst Reflects On 50 Years Of Left Bank Books

Kris Kleindienst is co-owner of Left Bank Books.
Left Bank Books is turning 50 this year, and on Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, co-owner Kris Kleindienst talked about the shop’s storied history with St. Louis Public Radio’s Rachel Lippmann.

Located in St. Louis’ bustling Central West End neighborhood, the independent bookseller got its start in 1969 when a group of Washington University graduate students set out to create a place where one could find all kinds of literature.

Left Bank will formally celebrate its 50-year milestone in October.

