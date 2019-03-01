Missouri-Based Adoptee, Adoptee-Rights Advocate Share Personal Stories And Insights

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh talked with two St. Louisans directly impacted by adoption – and by the Missouri Adoptee Rights Act, which thousands of people have taken advantage of since the legislation passed in 2016.

Joining the discussion were Patti Naumann, a lineal descendant of a deceased Missouri adoptee, and Jason Reckamp, an adoptee who recently connected with his birth parents after many years of searching.

Reckamp, who works as the daily publications supervisor for Missouri Lawyers Media, is eager to help other individuals in similar situations. His journey was recently highlighted in a Riverfront Times feature.

Naumann, an accountant for InterVision Systems Inc. in Chesterfield, has invested much of her free time in the Missouri Adoptee Rights Movement as well as the Adoption Triad Connection of St. Louis. The latter is a local, monthly support group she facilitates for anyone affected by adoption.

Listen to the segment to hear Naumann and Reckamp tell their personal stories and offer their insights on this topic:

