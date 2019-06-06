Missouri S&T Military Historian Reflects On Legacy And Lessons Of D-Day 75 Years Later

Seventy-five years ago, Allied forces invaded northern France in a sweeping campaign that proved to be a key turning point during World War II.

Joining Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air in commemoration of the 75th anniversary of D-Day was military historian John McManus. He is a professor of history at Missouri S&T in Rolla, Missouri, and the author of “The Dead and Those Who Are About To Die: D-Day: The Big Red One at Omaha Beach” among other books about the war.

While traveling in Europe for events related to the 75-year mark, McManus spoke with St. Louis Public Radio’s Jeremy D. Goodwin, delving into what occured on June 6, 1944, why it still resonates and what people today can learn from studying and reflecting on the tragedy of war.

Listen to the discussion:

