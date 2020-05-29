 Monday: Meet Harris-Stowe President Corey S. Bradford Sr. | St. Louis Public Radio
Monday: Meet Harris-Stowe President Corey S. Bradford Sr.

Corey S. Bradford Sr. is the new president of Harris-Stowe State University.
This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Corey S. Bradford Sr. chose a tough time to come home to the St. Louis metro. The native St. Louisan took office as president of Harris-Stowe State University on May 4 — an unprecedented time for higher education, which is grappling with both funding shortages due to the economic downturn and complications from the coronavirus.

But Bradford comes to the historically black public university with decades of experience in university administration. He spent the past nine years at Prairie View A&M University in Texas, most recently serving as senior vice president for business affairs. He previously worked for the Southern Illinois University System, including as assistant vice president for financial and administrative affairs. He is also a graduate of that system, earning a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and a master’s in applied math and statistics from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.  

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, Bradford will join us to discuss his career in higher education, his reasons for returning to St. Louis and the challenges Harris-Stowe faces in an uncertain time. 

