Monday: Metro Transit Focusing On Rider, Operator Safety As Coronavirus Outbreak Grows

While many people are now working from home due to the spread of coronavirus, other members of the workforce, like grocery store staff, are still required by employers to go out to perform their regular duties and in some cases, interact with the public.

And since people need a way to get to those essential jobs, other sectors, such as transit, become inherently essential too. Metro Transit has significantly decreased its frequency of weekday service and its ridership is down, but some buses and trains are still running.

“We move the city,” says Reginald Howard, president of the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 788. That’s a point of pride for Howard, who began working as a Metro mechanic nearly 25 years ago. But that critical role is also currently a huge point of concern for him and his union members.

While Metro Transit has taken steps to more frequently and thoroughly clean transit vehicles and limit bus drivers’ and Call-A-Ride operators’ interactions with passengers, worry remains widespread.

In addition, Metro Transit is not immune to the current coronavirus pandemic. On March 24, a Metro Transit spokeswoman told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that three Bi-State Development employees tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Howard, two were operators at the Brentwood MetroBus facility and one was a clerical worker at the Metro Transit corporate headquarters in the One Metropolitan Square located in downtown St. Louis.

On Monday's St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske will talk with Howard about the safety procedures Metro Transit is taking following the coronavirus outbreak, what the company is doing to boost the morale of workers and the future and funding of public transportation.

The discussion will also touch on the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on taxi drivers.

