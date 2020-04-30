Monday: Reflecting On Kent State Shootings, Wash U Protests Of 50 Years Ago

As a high school student and budding photojournalist years ago, Mike Venso first took an interest in what occurred at Kent State University on May 4, 1970, through the lens of another photographer: John Filo. Filo was a student at Kent State when he captured the Pulitzer Prize-winning image of Mary Ann Vecchio grieving Jeffrey Miller, one of the four students killed by Ohio National Guard troops during a campus protest 50 years ago Monday.

Venso, who would later get to meet Filo, eventually left photojournalism and entered the museum field, where he now works as the Missouri Historical Society’s military and firearms curator. His interest in the Kent State shootings and related Vietnam-era protests at colleges and universities across the country, including Washington University in St. Louis, has stayed with him.

Most recently he’s been doing research toward a planned exhibition at the Soldiers Memorial Military Museum in downtown St. Louis. An in-depth and locally focused look at the Vietnam era, that show will go on display in the fall of 2022.

As part of that effort, Venso has been digging into Washington University Archives’ materials from 1970, when student protests peppered Wash U’s spring semester. In the midst of marches, strikes and other anti-war demonstrations, two ROTC buildings on the campus burned to the ground.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, Venso will join host Sarah Fenske to reflect on this pivotal moment in American history.

