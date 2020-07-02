 Monday: St. Louis' Close The Workhouse Campaign Isn't Done Yet | St. Louis Public Radio
Monday: St. Louis' Close The Workhouse Campaign Isn't Done Yet

People protest outside St. Louis' Workhouse in 2017.
Credit File photo | Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

In 2018, a powerhouse trio of nonprofits and activist groups set off on an unlikely quest: They wanted to close the city’s notorious Medium Security Institution, better known as the Workhouse. ArchCity Defenders, Action St. Louis and the Bail Project argued that the fraught racial history of the city jail and its hellish conditions meant that St. Louis was better off without it, moving all of its detainees to the Justice Center downtown.   

After two years of advocacy, the Close the Workhouse campaign believed its goal was finally within its grasp. Organizers announced they had a majority of the members of the Board of Aldermen on board for an amendment to strip the Workhouse funding from the city’s upcoming fiscal year budget. 

But on June 29, the president of the city’s Board of Aldermen, Lewis Reed, refused to let the aldermen debate the amendment. Instead, the budget went into effect with funding for the Workhouse, and without aldermanic input.

But if the activists lost the battle, they may have won the war: That same day, Reed announced he was introducing a bill of his own — one that would close the Workhouse within six months.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, Close the Workhouse organizer Kayla Reed will join us to discuss Reed’s about-face. She’ll share her thoughts on his plan, explain why she’s so passionate about the jail being closed, and discuss the strategies she and fellow activists used to get even tough-on-crime politicians on board.

Do you support plans to close the Workhouse? Why or why not? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

St. Louis on the Air" brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region.

