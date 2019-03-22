Monday: Two Longtime St. Louis Zoo Employees Discuss Conservation, Role Of Zoos

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

It takes a village to raise a child, and it might take even more than that to raise the nearly 15,000 animals that call the St. Louis Zoo home.

Jack Grisham and Eric Miller are two people who know this well. They are retiring from the St. Louis Zoo after a combined 66 years of work experience there.

Grisham, who began his zoo career flipping burgers in high school and eventually became vice president for animal collections, and Miller, who came to St. Louis to work as one of the zoo’s veterinarians in the 1980s, will join Don Marsh on Monday’s St. Louis on the Air to discuss their careers, the role of zoos in conservation and, of course, the animals.

