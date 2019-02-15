Monday: Wash U Sociologist's New Book Explores How Women Navigate Work And Family In US, Elsewhere

This interview will be on St. Louis on the Air over the noon hour Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will talk with Caitlyn Collins, author of "Making Motherhood Work: How Women Manage Careers and Caregiving."

The newly released book looks at working mothers' daily lives and the revolution in public policy and culture needed to improve them.

Collins is an assistant professor of sociology at Washington University.

Related Event

What: Book Launch Party for “Making Motherhood Work”

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday, February 27, 2019

Where: Left Bank Books (399 Euclid Ave., St. Louis, MO 63108)

Have a question or comment about this topic? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Alex Heuer, Evie Hemphill and Lara Hamdan give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.