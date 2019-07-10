Moving Forward On Racial Equity In St. Louis City, County Post-Better Together

With the Better Together proposal that had sought to consolidate much of St. Louis City and County government now no longer up for consideration, what’s next for the region, especially when it comes to addressing racial equity issues?

FOCUS St. Louis is asking this question and more at a free event sponsored by the organization this Thursday evening at the Missouri History Museum. Titled Equity in City/County Reform: Political Representation and Criminal Justice, the gathering will bring together a variety of speakers from both city and county.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, St. Louis Public Radio’s Jonathan Ahl talked with several of them, including St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell; Cristina Garmendia, author of St. Louis’ Equity Indicators Baseline Report as well as a staff member at Washington University’s Race and Opportunity Lab at the Brown School; and Wally Siewert, director of civic engagement and the Impact Fellows program for FOCUS St. Louis.

Listen to the conversation:

Related Event

What: Equity in City/County Reform: Political Representation and Criminal Justice

When: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019

Where: Missouri History Museum (5700 Lindell Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63112)

