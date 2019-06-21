 ShowcaseSTL Returns To The Grove This Weekend With Over 100 Local Musical Acts | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

ShowcaseSTL Returns To The Grove This Weekend With Over 100 Local Musical Acts

By 1 hour ago

From left, Joe Hess and Daniel Hill joined Friday's talk show.
Credit Evie Hemphill | St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis’ biggest local music festival gets underway Friday evening and all day Saturday with a lineup that the Riverfront Times has billed as its best yet. Featuring more than 100 performances by St. Louis-based bands across 11 venues, ShowcaseSTL 2019 aims to match that quantity with quality, and organizers have taken a collaborative, input-heavy approach to planning.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, guest host Jim Kirchherr of the Nine Network talked with RFT music editor Daniel Hill and with Joe Hess, who has spearheaded the curation of the lineup.

This year’s theme is the idea of discovery. The festival presents both long-established artists and emerging ones, in all sorts of musical genres, for concertgoers.

Related Event
What: ShowcaseSTL 2019
When: Kickoff party Friday, June 21, and all day Saturday, June 22, 2019
Where: Various venues throughout St. Louis’ Grove neighborhood
Ticket/wristband information

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is produced by Alex Heuer, Evie Hemphill and Lara Hamdan. The engineer is Aaron Doerr and production assistance is provided by Charlie McDonald.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

Tags: 
ShowcaseSTL
Local Music
Music Festival
Riverfront Times
Daniel Hill
The Grove
STLPR Talk Shows

Related Content

Scooting around town on new Limes and Birds mildly terrifying, extremely fun, says RFT’s Daniel Hill

By Aug 7, 2018
Smartphone-based GPS tracking systems allow people in the St. Louis area to locate, unlock and ride the scooters recently launched by rival companies Lime and Bird.
Evie Hemphill | St. Louis Public Radio

“What is it – people just don’t want to walk anymore?”

That’s how host Don Marsh opened Tuesday’s lighthearted St. Louis on the Air conversation with the Riverfront Times’ Daniel Hill, who joined the show to discuss the many electric scooters that have recently appeared in St. Louis.

Hill, who responded by describing the new scooters from rival companies Lime and Bird as “clearly the future of walking,” recently ran a sizeable sample of the two-wheeled contraptions through “extensive tests,” as described in his investigation.