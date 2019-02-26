St. Louis Band Ms Hy-C & Fresh Start Reflect On International Blues Challenge Win

Locally based musicians Ms Hy-C and the Fresh Start band caught international attention when they won first place in the 2019 International Blues Challenge held in Memphis last month.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh talked with several of the band members: lead singer Jacinta Branch-Griffin – also known as Ms Hy-C – as well as guitar player Thomas “Tommie” Johnson and drummer Tyrone McCain.

Branch-Griffin helped form the band four years ago. Fresh Start currently has six members, many of whom work to balance their careers and musical passion.

“It’s something that we feel in our soul. It is something that African-American generations can understand a lot, especially through the times we went through. Life experiences – that’s what’s called the blues – life experiences,” McCain said.

Branch-Griffin echoed the sentiment.

“I just started singing it, and that's why I can project it so good – because these are things that I've been through,” she said.

Listen to the full discussion:

“St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Alex Heuer, Evie Hemphill,Lara Hamdan and Jon Lewis give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.