St. Louis Blues' Soon-To-Retire National Anthem Singer Reflects On 19 Years' Worth of Performances

For the past 19 years, Charles Glenn’s voice has regularly set the tone for St. Louis Blues home games. Last week he announced that this will be his last season singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” for the hockey team, citing multiple sclerosis as a factor in his decision to retire.

Monday’s St. Louis on the Air revisited a conversation with Glenn from about two years ago, when Glenn opened up about the experience of frequently performing the national anthem in front of a huge crowd.

“You’re singing it to 16,000 people every game, because every game’s a sellout,” the singer told executive producer Alex Heuer. “And it’s a rush, it really is. Each game is a thrill. I love it … and since it’s in a hockey arena, it’s a closer-knit audience – they’re closer to you, so you feel their energy. It’s a good thing.”

