St. Louis Comptroller Green On Adamantly Opposing Airport Privatization

  • Comptroller Darlene Green talked about a number of city matters, including airport privatization, on Thursday's program.
    Evie Hemphill | St. Louis Public Radio

As the city’s chief fiscal officer, Comptroller Darlene Green is responsible for getting the bills paid — and ensuring the city’s long-term financial health. She's also taken a bold stance on a number of key city issues that include signing on to the campaign to close the city's workhouse and criticizing Mayor Lyda Krewson on public safety issues.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, Green joined host Sarah Fenske to explain her outspoken views on airport privatization and a number of other city matters. 

Among her stated top reasons for criticizing proposals to privatize St. Louis Lambert International Airport are the success rates the airport has had thus far and that “it doesn’t make good financial sense.”

“At the airport, we've got more and more passengers, and the air operations are better, the revenues are extremely strong, the credit ratings are up. So the airport’s doing very well, without a private operator,” Green said. 

She has also not shied away from her discontent with some of the city’s leadership, including Krewson and Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed. 

The process by which city officials are exploring airport privatization also concerns Green – such as the dismissal of a public vote.

“It is arrogance for elected officials to not allow the people to vote on this very precious asset of the city,” Green added “Lyda Krewson, President Reed or any elected official that would not allow the public to vote or [is] against the public vote, they’re then for special interests.”

She wrote an opinion piece in the St. Louis American about Krewson with heated remarks accusing the mayor of serving special interests.

“Instead of keeping the streets safe, the alleys clean and the grass mowed, the mayor has enlisted her administration in a territorial fight against other offices and other elected officials,” Green wrote. 

“I had to say it because it was true — that there was no priority said for delivering city services by this mayor or the administration, because the administration has been looped into [Krewson’s] ‘political first,’ as opposed to ‘people first,’” Green said on Thursday’s program. 

When asked if Green herself has given thought to run for mayor, she said, “I have not, [but] I have been asked to consider it several times. That's because the people are saying they're fed up.”

What Happened To A Public Vote On St. Louis Airport Privatization?

By Sep 17, 2019
St. Louis Lambert International Airport. August 2018
File Photo | Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

A St. Louis alderwoman is questioning why the city has pivoted away from a public vote on the potential privatization of St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

Cara Spencer, D-20th Ward, has been pushing for a public vote for more than a year through her proposed legislation in the Board of Aldermen. So she was surprised to see a public vote had been suggested when the process first got off the ground.

Upon a closer look at the preliminary application submitted to the Federal Aviation Administration in 2017, Spencer said she recently realized a process involving a public vote was outlined as the preferred method for granting the city the authority to lease the airport. 

St. Louis Officials Defend Airport Privatization Process

By & Sep 11, 2019
(Sept. 11, 2019) City officials Paul Payne (at left) and Linda Martinez joined Wednesday's talk show to discuss the state of the St. Louis Lambert International Airport privatization process.
Evie Hemphill | St. Louis Public Radio

For two and a half years, the city of St. Louis has been exploring the idea of leasing St. Louis Lambert International Airport. An army of consultants has been toiling — largely behind closed doors — to put together a request for qualifications. They hope to attract a private company willing to pay big money up front in hopes of profiting off future airport operations. While other cities have flirted with the idea, the leasing of a major U.S. airport is unprecedented. 

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, two high-ranking city officials joined the program to discuss the state of the privatization conversation: Paul Payne, the city budget director and chairman of the airport working group, and Linda Martinez, deputy mayor for development.

What's The Deal With Airport Privatization In St. Louis?

By Aug 22, 2019
St. Louis Lambert International Airport. August 2018
File photo | Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Producer's note: In this program, a caller who identified themself as Dominique may have been an airport privatization spokesman who shared their comment under a fake name. St. Louis Public Radio reporter Corinne Ruff looked into the validity of this call, and her reporting on the story can be found here.

For more than a year, city officials and an army of consultants have been exploring the possibility of leasing St. Louis Lambert International Airport to a private entity. 

Conversations about leasing the city’s largest public asset began during former St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay’s time in office. But the official exploration process started in June 2018, when the city hired a consultant group called FLY314, a subsidiary of Grow Missouri Inc. The political action committee is funding the effort thus far. 

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske explored where things stand and what happens next with St. Louis Public Radio reporter Corinne Ruff. 