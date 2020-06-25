St. Louis' LGBTQ Film Festival Goes Virtual For 13th Annual Run

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske explored the 13th annual QFest, presented by Cinema St. Louis. The film festival showcases contemporary gay cinema, spotlights the lives of LGBTQ people and celebrates queer culture.

Joining the discussion was Chris Clark, Cinema St. Louis' artistic director and QFest organizer, to talk through what this year's festival has to offer. Also joining the discussion was local director Dan Steadman, who’s participating in QFest for the first time and has two short films on the lineup.

Steadman’s film “Taboo Teaching” is a profile of Missouri history teacher Rodney Wilson, who garnered national attention when he came out to his students in the early 1990s and nearly lost his job at Mehlville High School. And “Woman on the Threshold” is a narrative fiction film about a woman haunted by the death of her lover and considers taking her own life — but encounters the Grim Reaper instead. Steadman notes that the short film is inspired by an old episode of "Alfred Hitchcock Presents."

Listen to the full discussion:

Related Event

What: QFest St. Louis

When: Now through June 28, 2020

Where: Passes can be purchased here

“St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill, and Lara Hamdan. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr.

