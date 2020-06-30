St. Louis Restaurateurs Navigate Delivery Service Fees, Reopening

The pandemic has led to an increased demand for food delivery services, like DoorDash and Postmates. In March, Chipotle Mexican Grill announced it would expand its delivery services by partnering with Uber Eats. But for local eateries, the price of working with a third-party delivery service can be steep.

Wednesday on St. Louis on the Air, local restaurateurs Melanie Meyer, of Party Bear Pizza and Tiny Chef, and Kurt Bellon, of Chao Baan, shared their experience working with third-party delivery services. They also talked about how they are approaching the reopening of their facilities.

Hear the conversation:

“St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill and Lara Hamdan. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.