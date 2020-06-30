 St. Louis Restaurateurs Navigate Delivery Service Fees, Reopening | St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis Restaurateurs Navigate Delivery Service Fees, Reopening

By Jun 30, 2020

Melanie Meyer is the chef and co-owner of Party Bear Pizza and Tiny Chef at The Silver Ballroom.
The pandemic has led to an increased demand for food delivery services, like DoorDash and Postmates. In March, Chipotle Mexican Grill announced it would expand its delivery services by partnering with Uber Eats. But for local eateries, the price of working with a third-party delivery service can be steep.

Wednesday on St. Louis on the Air, local restaurateurs Melanie Meyer, of Party Bear Pizza and Tiny Chef, and Kurt Bellon, of Chao Baan, shared their experience working with third-party delivery services. They also talked about how they are approaching the reopening of their facilities.

Hear the conversation:

