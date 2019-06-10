St. Louisan Andy Magee Checks In Partway Through 365-Day Exploration Of The National Parks

On the first day of 2019, St. Louis resident Andy Magee embarked on an unusual adventure with a goal to visit all 418 National Park Service units around the U.S. within the course of a single year. He’s now five months into that journey – and back in St. Louis this week for a pit stop.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, he joined St. Louis Public Radio’s Jonathan Ahl to give an update on his travels, which began during the federal government shutdown.

Magee is local artist and owner of Cioci’s Picture Mart in Kirkwood, Missouri. He has a website and a Facebook page where he’s documenting his 365-day trip.

Listen to the conversation:

“St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is produced by Alex Heuer, Evie Hemphill and Lara Hamdan. The engineer is Aaron Doerr and production assistance is provided by Charlie McDonald.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.