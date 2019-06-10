 St. Louisan Andy Magee Checks In Partway Through 365-Day Exploration Of The National Parks | St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louisan Andy Magee Checks In Partway Through 365-Day Exploration Of The National Parks

Andy Magee, a local artist and business owner, is devoting the year 2019 to his 365-day journey to all 418 National Park Service units.
On the first day of 2019, St. Louis resident Andy Magee embarked on an unusual adventure with a goal to visit all 418 National Park Service units around the U.S. within the course of a single year. He’s now five months into that journey – and back in St. Louis this week for a pit stop.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, he joined St. Louis Public Radio’s Jonathan Ahl to give an update on his travels, which began during the federal government shutdown.

Magee is local artist and owner of Cioci’s Picture Mart in Kirkwood, Missouri. He has a website and a Facebook page where he’s documenting his 365-day trip.

Barricades and “park closed” signs weren’t quite the sort of sights Andy Magee anticipated photographing when he embarked a couple weeks ago on a 365-day tour of the National Park Service’s 418 units around the U.S. But so far, his “418 Parks” Facebook page is full of such photos – evidence of the ongoing partial shutdown of the federal government.

Magee, who is a local artist and a co-owner of Cioci’s Picture Mart in Kirkwood, has continued on his journey anyway and is currently in the Carolinas. He joined St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh on Wednesday for a conversation about what he’s been observing.