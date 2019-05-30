STL Village, Similar Communities Are Growing A New Approach To Aging In Place

May is Older Americans Month, and senior citizens currently make up the fastest-growing age group in the U.S. Expanding along with their numerical ranks is a movement among older adults committed to enabling people to age in place – in communities of their choosing.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, producer Evie Hemphill talked with three St. Louisans who are deeply invested in efforts to help seniors thrive right where they are.

Joining the conversation were Madeline Franklin, the executive director of STL Village, a member-based organization that is celebrating five years this week; Arthur Culbert, a co-founder of STL Village as well as New City School’s urban farmer in residence; and Paulette Sankofa, the founder of PEACE Weaving Wholeness, a nonprofit in Old North St. Louis that is currently developing Sankofa Culture and Art Wellness Village.

Listen to the discussion:

