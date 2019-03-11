Thinking Outside The Lawn: Fostering Native Habitats, Caring For Natural World Right In The Backyard

Even as an especially wintry winter continues to make itself known across the St. Louis region, spring is more and more on residents’ minds – and will finally be here, at least officially, in less than two weeks.

Along with warmer temperatures the new season brings renewed focus on gardening and yardwork, and on Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh led a discussion about fostering native habitats and incorporating native plants as part of those efforts.

Joining the discussion were Mitch Leachman, director of programs for the St. Louis Audubon Society; Josh Ward, community conservation planner with the Missouri Department of Conservation; and Scott Woodbury, manager of the Whitmire Wildflower Garden at Shaw Nature Reserve.

Listen to the conversation:

Related Events

What: Lecture And Book Signing With Larry Weaner, Author Of “Gardening Revolution

When: 5:30 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019

Where: Donald Danforth Plant Science Center (975 N. Warson Rd., St. Louis, MO 63132)

What: The Partners For Native Landscaping Workshop

When: 9 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019

Where: Donald Danforth Plant Science Center (975 N. Warson Rd., St. Louis, MO 63132)

