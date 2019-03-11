 Thinking Outside The Lawn: Fostering Native Habitats, Caring For Natural World Right In The Backyard | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

Thinking Outside The Lawn: Fostering Native Habitats, Caring For Natural World Right In The Backyard

By 11 minutes ago
  • Milkweed (at left), serviceberry (upper right) and buttonbush are among just a few of the native plants that help St. Louis-area birds, butterflies and other wildlife thrive.
    Milkweed (at left), serviceberry (upper right) and buttonbush are among just a few of the native plants that help St. Louis-area birds, butterflies and other wildlife thrive.
    Shaw Nature Reserve and St. Louis Audubon Society

Even as an especially wintry winter continues to make itself known across the St. Louis region, spring is more and more on residents’ minds – and will finally be here, at least officially, in less than two weeks.

Joining Monday's talk show were (from left) Scott Woodbury, Mitch Leachman and Josh Ward.
Credit Lara Hamdan | St. Louis Public Radio

Along with warmer temperatures the new season brings renewed focus on gardening and yardwork, and on Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh led a discussion about fostering native habitats and incorporating native plants as part of those efforts.

Joining the discussion were Mitch Leachman, director of programs for the St. Louis Audubon Society; Josh Ward, community conservation planner with the Missouri Department of Conservation; and Scott Woodbury, manager of the Whitmire Wildflower Garden at Shaw Nature Reserve.

Listen to the conversation:

Related Events

What: Lecture And Book Signing With Larry Weaner, Author Of “Gardening Revolution
When: 5:30 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019
Where: Donald Danforth Plant Science Center (975 N. Warson Rd., St. Louis, MO 63132)

What: The Partners For Native Landscaping Workshop
When: 9 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019
Where: Donald Danforth Plant Science Center (975 N. Warson Rd., St. Louis, MO 63132)

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Alex HeuerEvie HemphillLara Hamdan and Jon Lewis give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

Tags: 
Native Plants
Native Habitats
Gardening
Landscaping
St. Louis Audubon Society
Missouri Department of Conservation
Shaw Nature Reserve
Mitch Leachman
Josh Ward
Scott Woodbury
STLPR Talk Shows