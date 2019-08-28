 Thursday: Ben Westhoff Explores The Industry Driving "The Deadliest Wave of the Opioid Epidemic" | St. Louis Public Radio
Thursday: Ben Westhoff Explores The Industry Driving "The Deadliest Wave of the Opioid Epidemic"

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour on Thursday, August 29. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Fentanyl has become an international scourge. It’s been blamed for a spike in drug overdose deaths in Missouri as well as around the world. It’s both contaminated many recreational drugs and become a substitute for heroin in many American cities. And yet the Chinese factory responsible for manufacturing most of its precursors has received funding and lucrative tax breaks from the Chinese government.

Through years of research, St. Louis journalist Ben Westhoff has become one of the foremost experts into the international fentanyl trade. On Thursday, he’ll join St. Louis on the Air to discuss his new book, “Fentanyl, Inc.: How Rogue Chemists Are Creating the Deadliest Wave of the Opioid Epidemic.” Westhoff will discuss how his investigation followed the drug from its manufacture in China to the streets of St. Louis – and the terrible impact that synthetic, laboratory-made drugs are having on communities around the world.

What: Ben Westhoff book tour launch

When: Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at 7 p.m.

Where: St. Louis County Library Headquarters

1640 South Lindbergh Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63124

Has fentanyl or the opioid epidemic touched your life? What questions do you have about the substance? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill, Lara Hamdan and Alexis Moore. The engineer is Aaron Doerr and production assistance is provided by Charlie McDonald.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

