Thursday: Ben Westhoff Explores The Industry Driving "The Deadliest Wave of the Opioid Epidemic"

Fentanyl has become an international scourge. It’s been blamed for a spike in drug overdose deaths in Missouri as well as around the world. It’s both contaminated many recreational drugs and become a substitute for heroin in many American cities. And yet the Chinese factory responsible for manufacturing most of its precursors has received funding and lucrative tax breaks from the Chinese government.

Through years of research, St. Louis journalist Ben Westhoff has become one of the foremost experts into the international fentanyl trade. On Thursday, he’ll join St. Louis on the Air to discuss his new book, “Fentanyl, Inc.: How Rogue Chemists Are Creating the Deadliest Wave of the Opioid Epidemic.” Westhoff will discuss how his investigation followed the drug from its manufacture in China to the streets of St. Louis – and the terrible impact that synthetic, laboratory-made drugs are having on communities around the world.

Related Event

What: Ben Westhoff book tour launch

When: Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at 7 p.m.

Where: St. Louis County Library Headquarters

1640 South Lindbergh Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63124

