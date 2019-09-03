Thursday: CAM’s Latest Exhibits Delve Into Nuances Of Race, Nationality, Mourning, More

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” Thursday at noon. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske will preview two of the featured exhibits showcased at Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis’ fall opening this Friday.

Stephanie Syjuco’s “Rouge States” explores the complicated ways in which politically charged concepts such as citizen, immigrant, nationhood and identity are understood. One of Syjuco’s installations was born after her summer residency in St. Louis, where she learned more about the Filipino Village, one of the infamous “living zoo” displays at the 1904 World’s Fair.

Bethany Collins’ “Chorus” uses language as a prism to explore American history and the nuance of racial and national identities. Collins’ works include a blind-embossed version of “The Ferguson Report” and a reproduction of classified ads by African Americans seeking missing family members before the end of the Civil War.

Syjuco and Collins will join the program alongside the CAM’s chief curator, Wassan Al-Khudhairi.

