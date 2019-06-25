Thursday: Exploring The Implications Of Missouri’s New Pretrial Rules

Missouri Chief Justice Zel Fisher in January announced coming changes to the state’s pretrial rules, which govern bail, detention and other practices directly impacting citizens accused of a crime.

The new rules, described by Fisher as “common-sense modifications” within a system that too often treats defendants according to their pocketbooks instead of the law, go into effect July 1.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, St. Louis Public Radio’s Rachel Lippmann will discuss the implications with the presiding judges in both St. Louis city and county courts as well as a local law professor.

Joining the conversation will be Judge Rex Burlison of 22nd Judicial Circuit of Missouri, Judge Gloria Reno of the 21st Judicial Circuit and Washington University School of Law’s Peter Joy.

Joy is vice dean for academic affairs as well as the Henry Hitchcock Professor of Law and the director of the university’s Criminal Justice Clinic.

