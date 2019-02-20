Thursday: St. Louis Native Kevin Mayes’ Costume Work On ‘Black Panther’ In Oscar Spotlight

This interview will be on St. Louis on the Air over the noon hour Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

The Marvel hit “Black Panther” was undoubtedly one of the biggest films of 2018. It brought the fictional country of Wakanda to the big screen and showcased exuberant sub-Saharan African culture – and St. Louis native Kevin Mayes was a part of that process.

Mayes is a clothing designer who became the head tailor for the film’s costumes, helping bring the visions of designer Ruth E. Carter to life. “Black Panther” has been nominated for several Oscars – including best costume design.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will talk with Mayes, who attended Normandy High School, ahead of the 91st Academy Awards set to take place Sunday.

In addition to “Black Panther,” Mayes has worked on other major film projects including “Selma,” the reboot of “Roots” and “Being Mary Jane.”

